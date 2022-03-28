Matthew Boorman murder trial told Can Arslan warned he would kill
- Published
A man stabbed his neighbour 27 times on his victim's front lawn a day after he warned police he would "murder him", a court has heard.
Can Arslan, 52, attacked father-of-three Matthew Boorman, 43, as he approached the front door of his home near Tewkesbury on 5 October 2021.
It followed a "long-running" dispute over Mr Arslan's alleged anti-social behaviour and Mr Boorman's efforts to evict him, Bristol Crown Court heard.
Mr Arslan denies murder.
Kate Brunner QC, prosecuting, told the court there had been a "long-running" disagreement between Mr Arslan and his neighbours in Snowdonia Road, Walton Cardiff.
Small rows over parking and a scratch to a car had escalated to the point where Arslan had repeatedly threatened to attack or kill those living near him, and they were trying to have him evicted.
On the day of the attack, Ms Brunner said, Mr Boorman was on a conference call as he exited his car, and colleagues heard him scream as he was attacked moments later.
CCTV and doorbell cameras around the estate captured most of the attack, and jurors were shown stills of Mr Boorman's wife Sarah, who suffered a deep knife wound to her thigh, attempting to pull Mr Arslan off her husband.
Leaving Mr Boorman to die, Mr Arslan then forced his way into the kitchen of another neighbour, Peter Marsden, stabbing him eight times, the court was told.
Mr Marsden managed to force him outside, where an off-duty police officer hit the defendant with a piece of wood in an effort to stop him.
Following his arrest, the court heard, Mr Arslan claimed to have taken an overdose and was taken to hospital where medics said he did not seem to be under the influence of drugs and displayed no psychotic symptoms.
In interview he told officers he had intended to kill a number of people involved in bringing legal action against him, saying, "I want them dead," jurors were told.
In a subsequent interview he claimed to be unable to remember anything about the events of 5 October.
'Retribution and anger'
In the May before the attack Sarah Boorman gave a statement to police detailing threats Mr Arslan had made against the couple and their fear of being murdered or seriously hurt.
Mr Arslan made counter allegations of racial abuse, the court heard.
When an officer rang him on 4 October, the day before the fatal attack, "the defendant swore at the police officer and said he would sort his neighbour out himself, Mr Arslan said he would murder him", Ms Brunner said.
The defence claim Mr Arslan was in the grip of a psychiatric disorder when he killed Mr Boorman.
Ms Brunner told jurors there was no dispute that Mr Arslan had killed Mr Boorman, but they must decide whether he had committed murder or manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility.
"The prosecution say this was a premediated killing carried out in retribution and anger and this defendant is guilty of murder," she said.
Mr Arslan previously admitted the attempted murder of Mr Marsden, and causing grievous bodily harm with intent to Mrs Boorman.
He also admits affray, but denies murdering Mr Boorman.
The trial continues.