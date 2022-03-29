Killer lit 'triumphant' cigarette after stabbing Matthew Boorman
A man who stabbed his neighbour to death on the victim's front lawn sat on top of him and lit a "triumphant" cigarette, a court has heard.
Can Arslan, 52, attacked Matthew Boorman, 43, outside his home in Walton Cardiff, Gloucestershire on 5 October.
Jurors heard his widow say Mr Arslan then "casually" got up and walked away as Mr Boorman lay dying.
Mr Arslan had subjected his neighbours to years of intimidation but denied murder, Bristol Crown Court was told.
Previously jurors were told Mr Arslan had accused Mr Boorman and other neighbours on the new-build estate of trying to get him evicted.
'Like an animal'
Relations had deteriorated to the extent Mr Arslan had repeatedly threatened to attack or kill those living near him in Snowdonia Road, the court heard.
Arslan, who is Turkish, made counter-allegations, accusing Mr Boorman and his wife Sarah of racially abusing him.
Mr Boorman had just returned from work at GE Aviation engineering firm when Mr Arslan stabbed him 27 times.
Mrs Boorman witnessed the whole attack and told police in an interview that she had unlocked the front door for her husband at about 17:00 and saw Mr Arslan cross in front of their kitchen window.
She said she initially thought Mr Arslan was throwing punches, but then she realised he had a knife and tried to intervene herself.
She mimed the blade being brought down over and over again into her husband's face and neck.
"He continued to just stab Matthew like he was an animal," she said.
"Arslan treated Matthew like he was a piece of meat; he sat on top of him and he lit a cigarette as if he was triumphant.
"Then he threw the cigarette on the floor and got up casually and walked around to the front garden as Matthew lay dying."
Describing the defendant's manner during the attack she said: "He was calm, he knew exactly what he was doing, he had waited for Matthew."
"He was pleased with what he had done to Matthew," she added.
The court heard her oldest child saw his father's mutilated body through the window and he "can't get it out of his head".
After stabbing Mr Boorman, the defendant forced his way into the home of another neighbour, Peter Marsden, stabbing him eight times.
Residents armed with golf clubs, bats and planks of wood managed to contain Arslan until police arrived, the court heard.
The court also heard Mrs Boorman say: "He was threatening everyone and enjoying it, he loved the attention of it - he was saying he was going to murder us."
Mr Arslan has previously admitted the attempted murder of Peter Marsden, causing grievous bodily harm to Mrs Boorman, and a charge of affray.
He denies murder and claims he was in the grip of a psychiatric disorder.
The trial continues.