M5 Stroud closure: Lorry crash causes diesel spillage
The M5 southbound near Stroud has been closed after a lorry crashed into a central reservation and spilled a "significant" amount of diesel.
A large section of crash barrier was badly damaged after the HGV hit the central reservation and then the nearside barrier, between junctions 13 and 14, National Highways said.
Emergency services have attended the incident, first reported at 03:53 BST.
Motorists are being advised that long delays are likely.
Traffic is diverted via the A419 northbound, the A38 southbound to the B4509, to leave at J13 and return at J14.
