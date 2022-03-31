Pedestrian dies in hospital after being hit by car in Cheltenham
A pedestrian has died after being hit by a car in Cheltenham.
The person was seriously injured in a crash on the A4019 Tewkesbury Road last Friday and died over the weekend after receiving treatment at Southmead Hospital in Bristol.
They were struck by a vehicle at about 21:20 BST in the Uckington area.
Gloucestershire Police appealed for witnesses or anyone who saw a person walking along the road at the time to get in touch with the force.
