Pedestrian dies in hospital after being hit by car in Cheltenham

Police are asking anyone with dashcam footage, or who saw a person walking along the road on Friday evening to contact them

A pedestrian has died after being hit by a car in Cheltenham.

The person was seriously injured in a crash on the A4019 Tewkesbury Road last Friday and died over the weekend after receiving treatment at Southmead Hospital in Bristol.

They were struck by a vehicle at about 21:20 BST in the Uckington area.

Gloucestershire Police appealed for witnesses or anyone who saw a person walking along the road at the time to get in touch with the force.

