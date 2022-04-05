Can Arslan found guilty of murdering neighbour
- Published
A man who subjected his neighbours to years of anti-social behaviour before stabbing one of them to death has been found guilty of murder.
Can Arslan, 52, lay in wait for Matthew Boorman as he came home from work before stabbing him 27 times.
The killing was the culmination of 12 years of threats from Arslan against his neighbours in Walton Cardiff, Gloucestershire.
Mr Boorman's wife Sarah was wounded as she tried to save her husband.
Arslan, who had denied murder on the grounds of diminished responsibility then forced his way into the home of Peter Marsden and knifed him eight times.
One of Mr Boorman's three children saw the attack unfold from an upstairs bedroom, the trial heard.
Other neighbours, including an off-duty police officer, confronted Arslan during the outbreak of violence on 5 October last year.
The trial heard that the murder of Mr Boorman came after Arslan had terrorised his neighbours for years.
Many of them were so worried about his behaviour that they installed CCTV cameras systems, which captured events on the day of the killings and used as evidence by police.
At the time of the killing, Arslan was the subject of an injunction prohibiting him from threatening or abusing his neighbours, and had been served with a notice of eviction.
Small rows over parking and a scratch to a car had escalated to the point where Arslan had repeatedly threatened to attack or kill those living near him.
In May, Mrs Boorman had made a statement to police setting out a summary of the threats they had received from the defendant.
She said they were worried about being murdered, or that someone was going to be seriously hurt very soon.
Arslan made counter-allegations, accusing the Boormans of racially abusing him.
'Not mentally ill'
Arslan had claimed that he heard voices, including that of his childhood teddy bear, telling him to kill, but expert psychiatrists told jurors that he was not psychotic and diagnosed him with a unstable personality disorder.
Two forensic psychiatrists agreed Arslan was not mentally ill but were divided on whether his personality disorder should lessen the offence to one of manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility.
Dr John Sandford said CCTV footage of the attacks makes it clear that Arslan was aware of what he was doing.
"It's quite clear he knows what's going on and why he's been arrested," Dr Sandford said.
However Dr Sally Foster, who conducted a psychiatric examination for the defence, said Arslan's personality disorder diagnosis might provide a defence to murder.
She said "impaired mental functioning was a significant contributing factor to the defendant's acts".
Arslan is due to be sentenced on 9 June.
