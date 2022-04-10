Gloucester armoured convoy delivers aid to Ukraine
A pair of armoured trucks are delivering aid to the front line of the war in Ukraine.
The vehicles, formerly used to transport valuable items like diamonds, were bought with donations organised by two Gloucester City Council members.
The trucks are stacked "top to bottom" with items such as combat tourniquets, mine detection kits and bullet proof vests for people in the country.
Councillor Alastair Chambers said: "We are here to save lives."
The trucks - which are fitted with bulletproof glass - left Gloucester on Friday afternoon for the long trip across Europe.
They will join a third vehicle, containing baby food and dog food, that the group has already sent.
The second consignment includes military-grade equipment, which meant an export licence had to be applied for.
Jaro Kubaszczyk, who helped co-ordinate the deliveries, said getting the lorries to the border was easy but getting them to the front line was difficult.
He added: "We want to look after the lives of the delivery drivers so we've got the bulletproof vests, we've got armoured vehicles so we can be sure that they've got extra protection to get on to the front line, to the people most in need."
He said because of his contacts, he was able to get "every single penny" directly to people in Ukraine.
