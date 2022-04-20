Gloucester friends hike to Everest base camp for charity
Two friends from Gloucestershire have completed a hike to Mount Everest's base camp to raise money for charity.
Ian Taylor and Mark Thompson took on the challenge to raise money for Sunflowers Suicide Support.
The trek took them 17 days and they covered a total distance of 82 miles (133km), describing it as "the biggest" challenge of their lives.
"It's a subject very close to my heart after my own battles with mental health," said Ian.
Sunflowers Suicide Support, set up in 2016 in memory of Pete Morris, provides families who have experienced a loss with practical and professional support.
Mr Taylor was inspired to take on the challenge on 31 March after his grandad completed the climb at 70-years-old.
Mr Taylor said: "For the first couple days we were full of energy, trying to be the first to everything and prove to ourselves that we can do it.
"Suddenly, you start getting this cumulative fatigue, combined with the altitude, and it all really starts to wear you down."
By day eight, the pair recalled "barely being able to put one foot in front of the other".
"The charity was behind us all the way and that really helped to keep me motivated. I was not going to let them down," Mr Taylor added.
They described shedding "tears of joy" once the mountain's base camp was in sight.
Mr Taylor said: "The view up there is mind-boggling, the size of the peaks are honestly unbelievable."
Sunflower Suicide Support congratulated the duo, describing their efforts as "a huge achievement".
"Overcoming the altitude headaches, nausea and physical strain showed your determination and strength. We are incredibly proud of you both," a spokesman for the charity said.
The pair have raised more than £3,000, and are hoping people will "continue to donate".
