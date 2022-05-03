Plans to pedestrianise high street prompt fears it will become a 'ghost town'
- Published
A council leader has been criticised for pressing ahead with controversial plans to pedestrianise a high street.
Thornbury high street was temporarily closed to traffic during the pandemic to adhere to Covid guidelines.
Council leader Toby Savage told BBC Radio Bristol something had to be done to renew the high street's appeal in the face of stiff online competition.
The show's presenter John Darvall said: "There is universal hatred for what you're doing," by making it permanent.
The West of England Metro Mayor initially vowed to block the councillor's request for cash to make the pedestrianisation permanent because of concerns about public consultation.
When his initial funding request from the West of England Combined Authority (WECA) was rejected, Mr Savage sought £4.6 million from the West of England joint committee, which is outside of WECA's funding remit.
Campaigners were incensed when his request was approved, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
The plans involve reducing through-traffic, widening path ways, increasing cycle parking and improving seating, planting and wayfinding.
Mr Savage responded to listeners of the radio show after they accused him of "ruining Thornbury" and turning it into a "ghost town".
He said: "We have to work with all of our high streets to help them overcome the challenges they face.
"Those challenges existed pre-Covid.
"We were already seeing a significant move to online shopping, people were finding less of a reason to want to visit their local high street, and Covid has, whether we like it or not, accelerated a number of those trends we were seeing before."
"Online shopping is now much more significant than it was just a couple of years ago," he added.
The work is expected to begin in July and is due to be completed by October 2023.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk