England results

117 of 146 councilsNumber of councillors

Local elections 2022: Lib Dems hold Cheltenham Borough Council

The polls closed at 22:00 BST on Thursday, and 21 out of 40 seats were contested

The Liberal Democrats have retained power in Cheltenham after votes were counted on more than half of the borough council's seats.

They held 17 out of the 21 seats in the ballot, gaining Lansdown from the Conservatives.

The Lib Dems have run the borough council for more than a decade, and from Monday they will hold 32 out of the 40 seats available.

It is the county's only local authority holding elections this year.

Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics