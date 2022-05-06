Family appeal over last movements of Huw Williams
The family of a missing man whose remains were found on a riverbank have appealed for more information about his final movements.
The remains of Huw Williams, who disappeared from his Nottingham home in May 2021, were found in Gloucestershire in January.
He was described as 6ft 2in tall, slim, with brown hair and a full beard.
"Even the smallest bit of information could make a huge difference ", said his father.
Mr Williams, 25, vanished from his address in Sherwood, Nottingham, without his mobile phone or belongings.
After an extensive search, his remains were found on the banks of the River Severn near the village of Tidenham, Gloucestershire, on 2 January 2022.
He was last seen wearing a chequered shirt, dark blue trousers, and trainers with reflective silver stripes. He may have also had a green waterproof jacket with him.
Mr Williams had two distinctive tattoos on his arms - one of a fish and the other of a black and white skull.
Mr Williams' family have issued an appeal to people in Gloucestershire, South Wales, Bristol and Somerset who may have seen him before his death.
Detectives from Nottinghamshire Police are particularly keen to speak to drivers who may have seen him near to the Severn or Prince of Wales bridges.
Speaking ahead of an inquest hearing, Detective Chief Inspector Richard Bull, of Nottinghamshire Police, said they "are making one final public appeal".
"I stress that we are not treating Huw's death as suspicious and anybody with information should not be concerned about coming forward," said Mr Bull.
Mr Williams' father Steve said: "Nothing we can do can bring our beloved son back to us, but we at least hope to make sense of what happened to him - to understand when, where and how he died."
Anyone with information has been urged to contact Nottinghamshire Police.
