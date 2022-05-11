Gloucester student call for Ukraine volunteer visa extension
A volunteer from the UK is calling for the government to extend visas so they can continue helping people fleeing the conflict in Ukraine.
Gloucestershire graduate Alex Thomas has been volunteering in Poland but said his time could be cut short due to post-Brexit visa arrangements.
UK volunteers can stay in Poland 90 days out of every 180 days and must meet certain requirement to stay longer
The UK Government has advised people to comply with Poland's visa requirements.
Mr Thomas said a type D work visa is available from the Polish Government for people who want to study, but he is fearful he may not be eligible.
If he did apply the wait times could be more than six weeks for an appointment at the Polish Embassy, he added.
Mr Thomas said volunteers helping with Ukraine conflict humanitarian work are in a "desperate" visa situation.
"We're all running out of days on our Schengen allowance. we have our 90 days," he said.
"The war is pretty much 90 days in so people like us are now coming up against the reality of whether to go home and abandon what we're doing or try and potentially move out of the EU and be based in Western Ukraine."
A spokesperson from the Foreign and Commonwealth Office advised people to check with the Polish Embassy what type of visa or work permit they may need.
"Polands' entry requirements are a matter for the Polish government," they said.
"The FCDO continues to advise those wanting to help Ukrainians in need to donate through established charities and humanitarian partners."
Mr Thomas criticised the government's advice and said there was a lack of "big NGOs [non-governmental organisations]" in the region.
"Hopefully they are doing some good somewhere but they are not where we are so a massive hole will be left when we are told to pack up and leave," he added.
