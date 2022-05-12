An artist is creating a rainbow square in Gloucester
- Published
A woman is painting houses colourful to create a rainbow square.
Tash Frootko is the founder of the Rainbow House project in Gloucester. She is known for creating 'The Rainbow Street' on St Mark Street.
Throughout the month, her team will be painting 25 houses on three adjoining streets to create a rainbow square.
Tash said: "I want to make an environment for people to live in the best environment they can live in and for people to live really happy lives."
When Tash moved to Gloucester 20 years ago, she loved the area and chose to stay.
Over the past few years, she has been working on her passion project to inject colour in to the city.
She said: "I am a huge fan of all things colourful and whether it is renovating an old building or transforming the look of a street I like to see the potential in everything."
"I love the city, I've invested my business here and it makes sense to me to make the streets that I own property on look better, but now to make streets around where I have property look better."
Her latest project involves a collaboration with two other artists, Zoe Power and Eloisa Henderson-Figueroa.
Zoe and Eloisa are painting two giant murals designed to link the rows of colourful houses.
Eloisa said: "We were talking to the landlord and I sent him a few designs, and initially he was like no this is a bit much for me, and then we were able to convince him and he loves it now."
Rushelle Archer lives in one of the houses that Tash has transformed.
She said: "I absolutely love it.
"If it wasn't for Tash then none of us really would have come out and really spoken to each other."
Tash said: "I've got lots of plans on streets that I have no connection to whatsoever."