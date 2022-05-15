Kenton Cool reaches record-breaking 16th Everest summit
British mountaineer Kenton Cool has successfully completed his record-breaking 16th summit of Mount Everest.
The Gloucestershire climber became the first person to complete the 8,849m (29,032ft) peak 16 times on Saturday.
In his previous 15 trips up Everest, he has been a guide to other well-known mountaineers, including Sir Ranulph Fiennes and broadcaster Ben Fogle.
Mr Fogle said for the 48-year-old "to climb Everest once was a trial - to climb it 16 times is heroic."
He was the first person to complete the Everest triple crown, comprising Everest, Lhotse and Nuptse, in one push without returning to base camp.
He was also the first British guide to lead a client to the summit of K2, the world's second highest mountain.
Mr Cool was told he would never walk again unaided after he shattered both heel bones in a rock-climbing accident in 1996.
He has defied those predictions after a year of surgery and therapy, but still has chronic pain.
'Non-Sherpa record'
Ahead of his push to the summit, Mr Cool said conditions were looking good, with a "great weather forecast" and a "great team".
"Overconfidence on a mountain like Everest is a dangerous thing, so nothing is assured until you're back down at base camp," he said.
"Fingers crossed we'll be at base camp in about three days and we might be able to crack a beer and celebrate Rebecca's first summit, my 16th summit and a successful descent by all the Sherpa team."
A post on Mr Cool's Instagram page read: "Summit successful.
"Kenton and Team have reached the summit of Chomolungma, Sagarmatha, Mt Everest.
"This marks KC's 16th summit, a non-Sherpa record."
