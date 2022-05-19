EuroMillons: Lottery winners scooped £184m with lucky dip ticket
The UK's biggest ever EuroMillions lottery winners have been revealed as a couple from Gloucester who scooped £184m with a lucky dip ticket.
Joe and Jess Thwaite won a record-breaking £184,262,899 - making them richer than Adele - last week.
Jess, 44, who has two children with Joe, 49, said the win will give them "time to dream".
The previous record was held by an anonymous winner who banked £170m in October 2019.
TV presenter Dermot O'Leary introduced the pair at a glitzy unveiling on Thursday morning.
The couple said the win would also give them "time to share lots of experiences and go on adventures with our family and friends".
Communications sale manager Joe has been married to Jess, who runs the business side of a hairdressing salon with her sister, for 11 years.
They have two primary school-aged children together and Joe has two university-aged children from a previous marriage.
Jess said: "The win gives us time to dream which we haven't had before.
"We've had one week to think about this and we now have time to share lots of experiences and go on adventures with our family and friends."
