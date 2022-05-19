More than 100 people employed at NHS recruitment fair
The largest NHS recruitment fair since the start of the pandemic has employed more than 100 people.
The NHS said the event, which took place in Gloucester on Thursday, put a "significant" dent in the number of healthcare vacancies.
The fair aimed to encourage people to seek new careers or return to work in the healthcare industry.
Keziah Merrett, 19, left the event with a job and said she was "really excited" to start working.
She said was not expecting to come away with a role as a healthcare supporter.
"It was really smooth and just eased you into it, so you weren't really nervous through the whole process," she said.
Glen Stringer is a former shop owner who has been volunteering at Southmead Hospital for nearly seven years, but has recently felt the financial need to return to work.
The 67-year-old said he "didn't have a lot of confidence" about getting a job due to having "no luck" lately, but he left the fair with a new role in day care.
The pandemic has resulted in huge backlogs in NHS care.
Jeremy Hunt, Chair of the Health and Social Care Select Committee, said the health service was short of 93,000 workers.
There are roughly 1,200 vacancies in the south west, and an NHS spokesperson said 900 people showed an interest at the fair.
The director of nursing leadership for the south west, Penny Smith, stressed the importance of "attracting and retaining" employees in the sector.
She said: "Its really heartwarming to see people turn up with real enthusiasm, wanting to work in the NHS.
"I'm so proud of what we do and to see people committed to coming to work with us is amazing."
