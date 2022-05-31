Platinum Jubilee: 'Controversial' art show opens in Nailsworth
An art exhibition to give a "fresh and controversial perspective" on the Queen's Platinum Jubilee has opened.
Off With Their Heads, includes paintings and installations asking questions about feminism and the monarchy.
Works are based on local landscapes, children's stories, and personal experiences throughout the Queen's 70 years on the throne.
Four local artists have curated the show, which is based in Nailsworth.
The exhibition said it "aims to honour the Queen's reign from a fresh and controversial perspective".
"I've changed the Queen up to be a bit more modern, she's got pink hair, lots of glitter and a tattoo." said artist Charlotte Miles
"The reason she's on a mirror is so that we can look in and see ourselves through her, to show that we are all equal."
The idea of equality is considered by organiser and artist Damian Sung's work, a golden step-ladder.
"It asks us questions about privilege and status: which step are you on, on the ladder?" he said.
Writer and artist, Ella Berry, 19, created a royal blue bust adorned with money to explore the interaction between feminism and capitalism.
"The Queen managed to take on such a strong role at the age of 25, that's six years older than me. She found a really good level between being overly feminine and a power icon."
The exhibition is at Three Storeys in Nailsworth, and is open from Tuesday.
