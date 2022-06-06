Care worker jailed after defrauding Alzheimer's patient
A care home worker who defrauded a 92-year-old widow out of more than £43,000 has been jailed.
Suzanne Rafferty was working at Jubilee Lodge care home, Gloucester, when she met Joyce Mann - a resident with Alzheimer's receiving respite care.
She forged a close relationship with Mrs Mann before routinely using her debit card to make cash withdrawals.
Rafferty, 59, of Winchcombe, Gloucestershire, was found guilty and jailed for four-and-a-half years.
Her two counts of fraud and one of theft took place between between March and May 2019.
Rafferty had been working at Jubilee Lodge in a variety of roles since 2018.
'Numerous withdrawals'
Prosecutor Rhianna Fricker told the jury at Gloucester Crown Court that "while Mrs Mann was living at Jubilee Lodge, Rafferty abused her position and took advantage of her".
"She forged a close relationship with her in order to gain access to her money and property," she added
Ms Fricker said that after a £250 withdrawal was made on March 5, 2019 with Mrs Mann's bank card, "numerous withdrawals" of the same amount were routinely made.
Charlotte Surley, defending, said her client had not acted dishonestly during her dealings with Mrs Mann.
The defence said Rafferty was suspicious that Mrs Mann's family members were "helping themselves" to the patient's belongings, and withdrew money from her account to use as "bait."
The jury took just over five hours to reach their guilty verdicts.
Jailing her, Judge Ian Lawrie QC said: "You didn't help yourself when you gave evidence. It was clear to me that you were lying.
"To compound your dishonesty during the trial, your defence pivoted around a completely groundless set of accusations against other members of Mrs Mann's family."
The judge made a restitution order returning all the money found in Rafferty's possession to the victim.
