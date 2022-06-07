Hunt for man touching girls' feet in Yate and Chipping Sodbury
An e-fit of a man who has reportedly been touching girls' feet has been released by police.
The appeal follows a third incident of a girl being inappropriately touched in Yate and Chipping Sodbury, the latest of which happened on 26 May.
Three girls involved are aged between 10 and 15 with reports of it happening in January, March and May.
The e-fit is based on the description given by the first victim.
Avon and Somerset Police said: "The man was described as white, in his 20s and about 5ft 9ins tall with blond hair. He wore a light red, blue and white block colour coat, dark trousers and blue trainers."
Officers are keeping an open mind as to whether there are any links.
On each occasion, the man touched the children's shoes or feet without their permission.
Police officers are continuing to carry out targeted patrols.
Additionally, they have contacted local secondary schools to ensure that children, parents and guardians are aware of the issue.
