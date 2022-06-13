Cotswold amphitheatre built in memory of teacher
A natural amphitheatre has been built in memory of a school teacher who had a love for the performing arts.
The 500-seat outdoor event space in Oddington in the Cotswolds was designed by Keith Cockell in memory of his wife Janet, who died in 2020.
Her daughter and creative programmer for the venue, Judy Reaves, said she was a "great member of the community".
"Every day her spirit is there. That's what's driven the whole development of the space," she said.
The amphitheatre, comprised of five grass tiers, is set on an ancient wold between Stow-on-the-Wold, Moreton-in-Marsh and Chipping Norton.
It has opened to the public and is due to host a number of theatrical, musical and comedy performances over the summer.
"Shortly after she [Janet] died we were stood up on the hill, on the wold, looking at this incredible view and Keith said, 'This would be a perfect place to build something in memory of your mum'," said Ms Reaves.
"That's how the seed of the amphitheatre was planted.
"She was a great member of the community, she was involved in everything. She also had a massive love for the performing arts.
Ms Reaves said the venue would be used to celebrate performance "in all its magic", from internationally-renowned artists to local groups, schools and creators.
