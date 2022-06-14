Powerchair user gets uneven Cheltenham pavement repaired
A disabled man who nearly came out of his powerchair on an uneven path is celebrating after his local council agreed to fix it.
Tom Duncan, from Cheltenham, raised his concerns about Clarence Road with Gloucestershire County Council.
"It was nothing short of terrifying. If there was no anti-tip technology on his chair it would have easily tipped," said his therapist Laura Reddy.
Six weeks later the pavement was resurfaced by the council.
Mr Duncan, who has limited mobility, took four hours to write his email to the council on an adapted keyboard, with the aid of uncomfortable splints.
"It is close to where wheelchair users live so I thought this area would have priority," he said.
"I want more pavements to be fixed like this one to make Cheltenham easier to get around."
To his surprise, the council responded promptly and he can now use the path without risk of injury.
"Tom is always looking for adventure and we were working on his powerchair driving skills which were affected by the Covid pandemic," said Ms Reddy.
"It's only when you navigate a town alongside a wheelchair user that you realise how compromised access is.
"Hats off to Tom, he has so much determination and doesn't let any adversity get in his way," she added.
Councillor Dom Morris, Cabinet member for Highways and Flooding at Gloucestershire County Council, said: "I'd like to thank Tom for his determination and commitment to this cause.
"We want Gloucestershire to be accessible and safe for all people, especially those with disabilities."
