Autistic businessman hopes success will inspire others
A man who was told by his teachers he would amount to nothing says he has proved them wrong by successfully running two car dealerships.
Adam Bignall, 27, from Tewkesbury in Gloucestershire, has Asperger's Syndrome and operates by putting post-it notes everywhere.
"It helps me and I've found a way of coping," he said.
Mr Bignall said he was inspired by the receptionist at his school who helped him find work experience.
"I found it very hard to fit in [at school]. Limited friends, limited people who'd understand," Mr Bignall said.
"Making friends was very difficult because everyone was like 'he's different'."
The business owner said he was "always told I was going to fail".
He struggled with school work and said he did not pass a single written exam.
"But I didn't let it phase me because I thought, I'm going to prove that you can get through life without exams."
The business owner has had about 10 different jobs but they did not work out. He said owning his own company has given him the flexibility he had always needed.
Mr Bignall added: "If I'm having a bad day there's nothing to stop me locking the door and going home and starting afresh. Working in someone else's environment you cannot do that.
"That's a luxury I have now which I've never had previously and I think that's a massive, massive help."
He said he has a tendency to forget information so uses the reminder app on his phone and a lot of post-it notes.
"It works. It's not ideal. It's a lot of money in post-it notes, but I've found a way of coping," said Mr Bignall.
"Growing up I saw myself as failing everything because that's what I was led to believe. But I didn't and I'm here and I'm still going."
