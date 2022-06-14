Childhood cancer patient fulfils dream of becoming a doctor
- Published
A student who beat an aggressive form of childhood cancer has qualified to become a doctor.
Oscar Oglina said he was first inspired to pursue medicine by the medics and nurses he encountered when he had stage three liver cancer at the age of four.
On Monday he took the University of Bristol's promise ceremony, its version of the Hippocratic oath, officially ending his time as a medical student.
His early experience has inspired him to specialise as a paediatrician.
In 2001 he was diagnosed with stage three liver cancer and for the next year he endured surgery and chemotherapy.
Dr Oglina spent much of his childhood receiving care, but was eventually able to resume mainstream education.
Since then he has dedicated himself towards becoming a doctor with the aim of helping other children.
In 2016, he earned a place at Bristol Medical School - part of the University of Bristol.
He said: "Once you've faced a serious illness like cancer - you possess a level of true empathy.
"You better understand what your patients are going through."
'Real drive'
Once there he launched an award-winning international teaching series and founded a national network of student-run medical societies.
He said: "As I grew up and came to terms with what happened, I had a real drive to get a place at medical school, so I could go back and help other sick children.
"I really respected the doctors and nurses, they were brilliant."
Ashley Blom, Head of Bristol Medical School, said: "Oscar's journey has been more difficult than most.
"His resilience, tenacity and steadfast resolve to help others are all traits that will make him a brilliant doctor.
"We wish him the very best in his next steps."
'Achieve your dreams'
Mr Oglina said: "It's one thing as a clinician to gauge what your patient is going through, it's another to have gone through it yourself.
"I just want sick children to know you can lead a fulfilling life beyond cancer, and you can achieve your dreams.
"If this story helps just one family, then that's literally all I want."
