Gloucestershire: A417 closed after man dies in four-vehicle crash
- Published
A motorcyclist has died in a collision between four vehicles on a main road in Gloucestershire.
A collision between two cars and two motorcycles took place on the A417 near Gloucester, at 22:30 BST on Wednesday, with one man dying at the scene.
The road remains closed in both directions from the A40 Over roundabout to Church Road in Maisemore.
Gloucestershire Police said closures are expected to remain in place throughout the morning.
They have asked drivers to find an alternative route and appealed for anyone with dashcam footage of the incident to get in touch with them.
