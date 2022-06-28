Cheltenham council worried as food poverty rises
The number of people in Cheltenham relying on subsidised food has surged as a result of the cost of living crisis, the council has said.
One of the food pantries in the town, offering members reduced prices for food, has experienced a 55 per cent increase in visits in the past year.
Cheltenham Borough Council leaders said they were so concerned they had lobbied the Government for more support.
The council is calling for a VAT cut for pensioners.
It also wants the government to use revenue from the windfall tax on energy companies to help families with their energy bills, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
West Cheltenham Pantry, a scheme designed to provide for those who are struggling to afford weekly shops, said some of its members had found they were unable to pay the £3.50 weekly fee in return for about £15 worth of groceries, including staple food items.
The pantry provides for people by receiving donations from the community, as well as discounted in-date stock from suppliers.
It relies on the fee to continue offering its service and said in the past two months there had been a rise in the number of people who said they could not afford the weekly fee.
'Poverty is increasing'
Liberal Democrat councillor Max Wilkinson brought forward a motion on 20 June to help the cost of living.
The council's motion calls for solutions such as a VAT cut from 20 per cent to 17.5 per cent for pensioners and the re-introduction of the pensions triple lock to offer support.
Mr Wilkinson said: "This country is facing a cost of living emergency.
"Our economy is struggling, GDP is flatlining and poverty is increasing.
"The picture here in Cheltenham is really concerning."
'Political attack'
Conservative leader Tim Harman said his group would support efforts to alleviate the problem.
However, he said the council should consider options such as reducing council tax and car parking charges to keep costs down.
He said: "There's nothing here to back up the intentions.
"If we are going to do this thoroughly we need to look at everything.
"We are with you in spirit but we couldn't particularly support it because it's a bit of a political attack on the Government, but also it isn't the full picture."