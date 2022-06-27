Gloucester layby rape investigation leads to arrest
- Published
A 25-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the rape of a woman in a layby on the A38.
He was questioned after a woman was attacked near the New Dawn Inn pub on Tewkesbury Road, Gloucester, between 17:00 and 18:00 BST on 20 June.
Gloucestershire Constabulary has since released the man, from Worcester, on bail.
Officers are urging anyone with information about the attack to come forward.
They are particularly keen to hear from anyone who was travelling along the road and witnessed a dark coloured or black car parked in a layby.
