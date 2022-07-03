Work to add cycle path to Gloucester A430 to begin
- Published
Site preparation work on improvements to a major city bypass have been completed.
Gloucestershire County Council says that it has bought land and demolished buildings so the project to add a cycleway to the A430 Gloucester South West Bypass can now begin.
The route is an important link from the west and north west of the county and from Gloucester city centre to the M5.
The Llanthony Road section is the only stretch still to be improved.
The latest work will see widened footpaths on both sides to incorporate a cycleway and pedestrian path.
This will allow cycle priority over cars at side road junctions.
The funding for the scheme is coming from multiple sources including an allocation of £2m from the government through the Gloucestershire GFirst LEP Growth Deal.
David Gray, cabinet member for the Environment and Planning at the council, said: "I am really pleased that work will begin shortly on this vital project which will bring a wide range of benefits.
"Greatly improved walking and cycling facilities will encourage more active travel. We will also see reduced congestion, improved journey times, less air and noise pollution, and a boost for jobs through improved links to local businesses."
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk