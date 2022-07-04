Devizes assault leaves man in life-threatening condition
A 39-year-old man has been arrested in connection with an assault which left a man in a life-threatening condition in hospital.
Wiltshire Police said they had arrested the man on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent.
The arrest is in connection with an incident in Hewitt Court, New Park Street, Devizes, on Saturday night.
A man, aged in his 40s, was seriously injured and any witnesses are being asked to get in touch with police.
