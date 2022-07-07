Two arrested after Nailsworth 'rampage' leads to armed police chase
An operation involving armed police, a helicopter and dogs has led to the arrest of two men after they went on what officers described as a "rampage".
Gloucestershire Police was called out to reports of men weapons making threats in the Forest Green area of Nailsworth at about 22:30 BST on Wednesday.
The men left the scene before police arrived, but officers tracked the vehicle when the men failed to stop.
The two men are currently in custody.
Great Teamwork tonight between RPU,ARV,DOGS & NPAS. The occupants of this vehicle went on a rampage causing harm within our community.They ended up in field,swiftly located and arrested. pic.twitter.com/VqjmI7gJiD— Glos Police Specialist Ops (@GlosPolSpecOps) July 7, 2022
An armed response vehicle, a dog unit and the National Police Air Service helicopter were all called upon to help apprehend the men.
Police dogs tracked their scent and found one of the men in a field and the other hidden by a hedgerow, Gloucestershire Police said.
A 26-year-old man, of no fixed abode, was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and driving under the influence.
A 23-year-old man, of no known address, was arrested on suspicion of assault, dangerous driving and possession of an offensive weapon.
Police received no reports of injuries.
On twitter the teams praised the "excellent" team work that ended the incident.
Excellent team work tonight with @NPASSouthWest & @GlosPolSpecOps Pursuit & decamp in @StroudPolice area, 2 males monitored by #NPAS 🚁 running through fields. PC Todd & PD Quest tracked from the vehicle, supported by @GlosPolSpecOps officers & located both males, 2 in custody pic.twitter.com/S8YNx1GW98— Gloucestershire Police Dogs Section (@GlosPolDogs) July 7, 2022
