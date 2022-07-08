Sculptor auctions model to thank NHS in Gloucestershire
A sculptor is auctioning a large model he created to thank the NHS staff who treated his cancer.
Rory Young, who was diagnosed with terminal bowel cancer, is hoping his work will raise thousands for the oncology department at Cheltenham and Gloucester Hospitals Trust.
His model of a carving of an NHS worker will be auctioned on Saturday.
"I think thankfulness is the biggest emotion I'm feeling," said Mr Young, who is from Cirencester.
"This was the first time in my life I'd ever used the NHS seriously for something which was life-threatening," he added.
As part of a £480,000 restoration project at Christchurch Priory in Dorset, Mr Young was commissioned to craft a masked medic out of Lépine limestone.
The sculpture formed part of a plan to replace damaged gargoyles and grotesques on the 11th Century building.
Mr Young now plans to auction the full-scale polystyrene model he based it on.
After falling ill with stomach pains earlier this year, Mr Young visited his doctor who he said "immediately diagnosed a lump and suspected cancer".
He added: "Within days I was on the operating table having a major operation to remove a tumour in my bowel."
'Gratitude'
While in recovery from his surgery, he realised he could use his model, entitled "A National Health Service Worker", to raise money for the NHS and to thank its workers.
"It's the gratitude for them recognising me and recognising the seriousness of the problem, fast-tracking me and the service I had," added the sculptor.
The piece is made of carved polystyrene covered in plaster and is estimated to reach between £4,000 and £6,000 in auction on Saturday.
"I just felt so grateful, that's why I wanted to give this model back to the NHS to raise money," added Mr Young.
