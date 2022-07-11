Bid for Gloucester Eastgate market revamp funds to be made
A revamp of Eastgate Market and the Greyfriars area of Gloucester is set to be unveiled.
The city council is to bid for about £12m of government funding to focus on providing an improved market area for traders and residents.
Conservative council leader Richard Cook said it was a "great project" as he called for support from councillors.
However, some have raised concerns that the plans might "gentrify" the area and push out stallholders.
Full details of the plans have not been revealed to the public, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Mr Cook added: "This will help the city's regeneration focus with redeveloping the Eastgate and Greyfriars area."
Culture and leisure cabinet member Andy Lewis said he had consulted with the traders and they were fully on board.
He said: "They know what is happening. The market is important to us, we are a market city and have a market charter so we will hopefully give them what they want if we can but also give the public what they want."
