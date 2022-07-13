Gloucestershire plans to build thousands of homes unveiled
Plans to build thousands of new homes in Gloucestershire over the next 20 years have been unveiled.
Lydney, Newent and Beachley will have 7,440 of the new homes planned for the Forest of Dean.
The strategy will focus on developing Lydney to give the town an "enhanced role" as a focal point for the Forest of Dean.
Cabinet members are expected to give their approval for it to go out to consultation this week.
The plan also identifies development of land at Newent as a priority and the regeneration of land at Beachley Camp.
It includes existing housing commitments in the town and development on new land making better connections to nearby villages, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
It also provides for a range of employment and educational opportunities and ensures the policies and proposals support and encourage a strong local economy.
Council leader Tim Gwilliam said: "Through 'Our Plan' we want to look at the benefits that genuine regeneration alongside sustainable, viable and complementary development can bring to our communities, to businesses, to schools and other organisations."
