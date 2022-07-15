Royal International Air Tattoo returns to Gloucestershire after pandemic
- Published
The Royal International Air Tattoo has made its return after a three-year hiatus, due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The world's largest military aircraft display will welcome 170,000 visitors over the weekend at RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire.
This year's theme is "training the next generation air force", and is also celebrating the 75th anniversary of the US air force in September.
Almost all tickets have sold out.
Confirmed aircraft teams in attendance include South Korea's Black Eagles, the RAF's Red Arrows and for the first time a display by the Kingdom of Bahrain - a nation taking part in the event for the first time this year.
In 2003, RIAT won the Guinness World Record for the largest military airshow, with 535 aircraft present at the event.