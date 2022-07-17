UK heatwave: Significant Great Western Railway disruption warning
- Published
Rail services across the west of England will be significantly impacted by the forecast extreme heat, Network Rail has said.
The Met Office has issued an amber weather warning for the area that Great Western Railway (GWR) covers on Monday and Tuesday.
Speed restrictions will be implemented on routes to ensure trains run safely.
Network Rail said GWR services that do run will be extremely busy with a high likelihood of cancellations and delays.
The service warned that journeys would also take longer, with last minute alterations predicted throughout the two days.
South Western Railway also announced it would be implementing speed restrictions, citing concerns of buckling tracks if they get too hot.
A national emergency has been declared, with temperatures possibly reaching 41C (106F) in some areas of the country.
Passengers who choose to travel are being advised to check their journeys and ensure they are well-prepared for the extreme conditions.
People with tickets for travel on GWR services on Monday and Tuesday are being offered to use them to travel on Wednesday and Thursday instead.