Woman from Chipping Sodbury to be inked with mystery tattoos for charity
- Published
A woman is preparing to ink her body with mystery tattoos for charity.
Louise Granger, from Chipping Sodbury, has started an online fundraiser for Brain Tumour Research.
Sponsors can either donate, or donate and send her a tattoo design for the pair of them to have inked.
The 39-year-old decided to fundraise when her 65-year-old father received a terminal brain tumour diagnosis. She said: "It's only a body - you can cover it up - and it's for a good cause."
The full time carer wanted to fundraise in an unconventional way and said she was inspired after seeing someone in America participate in a similar scheme.
Her father, Keith Elliott, began slurring his speech and demonstrating an inability to use cutlery.
Following a CT scan in February, Mr Elliott was diagnosed with glioblastoma multiforme (GBM), an aggressive, fast-growing tumour. He was given 12 to 16 months to live.
According to Brain Tumour Research, GBM is the most commonly diagnosed high-grade brain tumour in adults.
Three weeks after his diagnosis, surgeons at Southmead Hospital removed part of the mass.
Mr Elliott underwent his first course of radiotherapy and chemotherapy which finished in May.
In July, Mr Elliott celebrated his 46th wedding anniversary with his wife, Angela, and began a further six rounds of chemotherapy treatment.
"When we found out the mass was on Dad's brain, everything made sense, all of the symptoms he had presented with, the clumsiness, walking into things, losing his balance, numbness and general slowness - we could piece everything together", Ms Granger said.
Her first tattoo appointment with Phil from Tat2u in Chipping Sodbury was on Tuesday morning.
She said she hoped to raise awareness of GBM and help others going through similar experiences by sharing her father's story.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk