Bristol Somali women's coffee-mornings at risk
By Osob Elmi
BBC News
- Published
A coffee morning set up to socially empower Somali women in Bristol could close due to a lack of resources.
The group was formed in February as part of a local Covid recovery plan to help people bounce back from the pandemic.
The Friday meet-ups had been growing in numbers but could end unless volunteers, funds and a suitable venue are found.
Its organisers are asking for help to offer members a "safe space" to be in.
Sense of belonging
Samira Muse, a resident of Barton Hill for almost 15 years, who co-runs the coffee mornings said the sessions gave a "sense of belonging" to women in the community.
She said: "We support a lot of mums in the community who have young children."
The sessions taking place at Barton Hill Settlement along with Bristol Somali Resource Centre need financial support and volunteers to "keep them going".
Mrs Muse said: "Resource is one of the biggest barriers, money is tight and if you are not getting paid to do a job, it only lasts for a certain time so you need to have the resource to continue."
With one staff and the rest volunteers, the ambition is to pay people to run the sessions to maintain the coffee mornings.
Mother-of-four, Ayan, said she had felt "empowered" since attending the sessions and had become aware of "so many things I didn't know before" as a result of the conversations and friendships she had struck up.
"As a mother, I am always at home and feel isolated but when I am here with the community and neighbours I socialise," she said.
Researcher at the university of Bristol, Sauchelli Toram, has facilitated the space for sessions.
She said: "We have been able to invite researchers to address a range of topics from arthritis, diabetes, GP access that has launched different types of projects that are now being developed, that are being completely led by those conversations in the coffee mornings and therefore will be completely for the community here."
"I think it's become a voice for the community to come up with solutions.
"It's a Friday coffee morning that has a meaning as well providing a space for a supportive environment."
Zahra Kosar, who co-runs the coffee mornings, said she was pleased to see the number of attendees increase over time from five or seven to more than 20 members who regularly attend.
She said it was an opportunity for women to grow in self confidence, network and share advice on maximising their income and resilience.
"It's to also give a platform to people to have a space where they can support each other and where we can actually talk openly about things that affect us and things that matter."
Organisers and those attending the sessions said they would like to see the sessions continue, with support in resources and volunteers.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk