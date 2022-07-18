Teen avoids jail for £30K Gloucester chewing gum heist
- Published
A once-promising footballer who stole £30,000 of chewing gum to settle a drug debt has escaped a jail sentence.
Ellis Benecke, 20, was part of a gang that stole the gum from a lorry to pay off a drug debt.
The thieves targeted a lorry parked up at the M5 services near Gloucester in the early hours of 4 May.
Recorder Richard Mawhinney at Gloucester Crown Court imposed an eight-month prison sentence suspended for 18 months.
At an earlier hearing, Benecke, of Aysgarth Road, Leeds, pleaded guilty to theft and possession of cannabis.
The defendant was arrested with an 18-year-old whose case was adjourned until Thursday as his counsel was taking part in nationwide industrial action.
Matthew Harbinson, defending, said Benecke had been a promising footballer, but left school with no qualifications and believed he suffered from an undiagnosed learning disability.
Benecke must undertake 140 hours of unpaid work with 18 months' supervision.
Benecke, who is jobless, was also told to complete a six-month drug rehabilitation requirement and pay £200 prosecution costs.
"I accept you had a lesser role in the whole enterprise," the judge said.
"I take into account you have a supportive family who found this to be a complete shock and in due course paid off the debt you said you incurred.
"You need to get off drugs; they are no good for anyone - you might have had a football career," he added.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk