Bristol paramedics describe 'sobering' Ukrainian war training
- Published
A group of paramedics who gave emergency medical training to civilians in Kyiv have described the "real life threat" for Ukrainians.
The volunteers from Great Western Ambulance taught people in the city how to respond to trauma incidents.
They returned to the UK on 1 July after spending a week responding to local needs and demands.
Skills on how to stop bleeding, giving CPR, using a tourniquet were taught and supplies were left.
Great Western Air Ambulance paramedic Peter Reeve said it was "sobering".
"For them, the missiles, the bombing, the loss of loved ones… is a very real threat."
In an interview with BBC Radio Gloucestershire, he also described the moment an elderly participant asked how he would do the training with his grandson, saying "it hit home."
He added: "Triage is important. If their building is hit by a missile, they need to be able to identify which injuries are most severe, so they know who to treat first."
A total of 60 Ukrainians were taught skills on the course.
The volunteers also left supplies of tourniquets, dressings, and bandages for the trainees and specialist paediatric equipment was given to an intensive care unit in Kyiv.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk