Austin 7 celebrated at special car festival at Prescott
- Published
Austin 7 owners from all over the world have gathered to celebrate the centenary of the car's launch.
More than 500 of the classic vehicles were present at the Austin 7 Centenary Festival of Motorsport at Prescott, near Cheltenham, on Wednesday.
Charlie Plain-Jones organised the celebration of the car, which was launched as a prototype in July 1922.
"The Austin 7 had a big sporting history and was competing before it was announced to the public," he said.
"That's what we're celebrating today, the sporting history of the little Austin 7," added Mr Plain-Jones.
Built in Birmingham and then Coventry, the Austin 7 was said to be the grandfather of British motor sport, inspiring drivers like Jim Clark, Stirling Moss and Graham Hill.
It is also seen as one of the most important cars in British history as it was one of the first affordable vehicles available to families on the British market.
A number of rare examples made the trip to Prescott to take part in parades, including the Austin Team racers from the 1930s.
People with family links to the cars from over the past 100 years were among those invited to attend.
Proceeds from the event will be donated to Parkinson's UK at the request of Mr Plain-Jones, whose father died from the condition.
Scott Jones, from Parkinson's UK said: "Parkinson's UK relies on events like the Austin 7 Centenary Festival to raise awareness and funds to carry out research and help find a cure."
