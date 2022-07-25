Gloucester residents launch petition against sport hub plans
A petition has been started to block plans for a multi-use sports and community hub on playing fields.
Gloucester City Council has earmarked the fields in Blackbridge, Podsmead for a hub and about 30 new homes.
But some residents said the area already has adequate sport facilities and have raised concerns over traffic.
Blackbridge Charitable Community Benefit Society, which is developing the plan, said the hub would offer "new additional opportunities".
Resident Jayne Hannis said: "Nobody has given us a thought.
"We do not want all this traffic coming through. Our roads weren't meant for this."
The proposal is part of the emerging Gloucester City Plan which sets out the strategy for future growth in the city up to 2031.
The Blackbridge project would include a sports building, grass pitches, a play area and car park, and would be accessed through Laburnam Drive, which is currently a cul-de-sac.
Gloucester City Council is working with a number of partners on the plans including the Blackbridge Charitable Community Benefit Society, Gloucestershire County Council, Gloucester City Homes and Active Gloucestershire.
Some people living nearby said the development was not required as the area already has two rugby clubs, three football pitches, a cricket pitch, a bowls facility and a running track.
Ms Hannis, who has lived in the area since 1988, said she was worried the changes could lead to more antisocial behaviour in the area, as well as reducing the house prices.
In response to the plans, a petition has been set up which has received more than 250 signatures.
'Listening carefully'
A public consultation was held that ended on 13 July and the applicants are aiming to submit a planning application in September.
If the plans are approved, building work could begin in summer 2023 ahead of a proposed opening date of spring 2024.
Blackbridge Project spokesperson Mark Gale said: "It is important that residents appreciate that they will still be able to access and use Blackbridge field as they do now.
"This project will just be offering new additional opportunities for activities on site alongside the current limited provision.
"We are listening carefully to suggestions from local residents and sports clubs.
"In the coming months we will be doing our best to accommodate new ideas and allay concerns."
