Wales women's rugby league captain denies assault
Wales women's rugby league captain has said she did not racially abuse or intentionally hit a fellow student after a disagreement about taking the knee in support of Black Lives Matter.
Bryonie King, 18, is accused of assaulting Jasmine Rampton, 19, at Hartpury College, near Gloucester.
Gloucester Crown Court heard it followed a confrontation about why she did not take the knee before a match.
Ms King, from near Newport, said she simply reacted when pushed from behind.
She has pleaded not guilty to racially aggravated assault by beating of Ms Rampton.
The jury was previously told that the incident followed Gloucester-Hartpury's game in the Women's Premiership against DMP Sharks on 13 March last year.
Taking the knee had become a symbolic gesture before sporting events to show solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement.
Ms King said: "I have previously taken the knee but I declined to take the knee on this occasion because I believe all lives matter and that we shouldn't single out a particular life, no matter who or what they are.
"However, I became aware that my actions upset one of my friends."
Ms King told the court that she was confronted by Ms Rampton and two others, who she had known for two years, on Monday, 15 March 2021, following the match.
"I was asked why I hadn't taken the knee and I reiterated that all lives matter. She told me I should educate myself," she said.
"She began to raise her voice and became angry with me.
"I feel that taking the knee has gone on for too long but people were still doing it for their own reasons.
"It appears that Ms Rampton did not agree with this. Things came to a stalemate when she swore at me to leave her room.
"I then began making my own way back to my room and as I reached the door I got pushed from behind by Ms Rampton.
"It was a hard shove. I stumbled and in the process I threw out my arm. At the time I wasn't aware that I had struck Ms Rampton in the face."
She said that now having seen the photographic evidence she accepts she must have made physical contact with her, but denied doing it intentionally or using any derogatory words.
Ms King has previously played for Cardiff Quinns and Abercynon RFC before attending Hartpury College.
She was called into the Welsh Rugby Union squad at the age of 15 and played for the Wales senior team as an emerging talent with Cardiff Blues Ladies team.
Ms King was also part of the Wales Sevens Women's Rugby team and captain of Wales Women's Rugby League open age running test side against England in June this year.
Prosecutor Mandla Ndlovu reminded the jury that any personally-held views on the Black Lives Matter movement should be put aside as they consider the evidence before them.
He said that it was Ms King who punched Ms Rampton in the face, when she tried to protect herself.
"Ms King is then alleged to have landed two or three more punches leaving Ms Rampton in a crumpled heap on the floor, covering her face, while Ms King stood over her, looking aggressive," he said.
'Punched in the face'
Ms Rampton said in her own evidence that when Ms King turned up in her room she "was trying to make her understand my point of view".
"The whole situation made me feel very emotional," she said.
"I decided I wanted to get some fresh air and while I was on my way out, Ms King stood in the door way, preventing me from exiting.
"She told me to go and cry a river. I went to move her arm so I could grab the door handle. I used just enough force to move her wrist.
"She then punched me in the face and she told me that if I touched her again she would do more than hit me.
"She called me all sorts of racial names."
The trial continues.
