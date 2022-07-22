Woman in her 90s hit by Royal Mail van
- Published
A woman in her 90s is critically ill after being hit by a Royal Mail van.
She was walking in Birdwood, Hanham in Bristol when she was struck at about 19:30 BST on 15 July.
The van driver stayed with her while the emergency services were called. She remains in a critical condition in hospital.
Avon and Somerset Police is appealing for any witnesses to get in touch who might have seen the collision between the pedestrian and the van.
