Man arrested in connection with Stroud sexual assault
- Published
A man has been arrested in connection with a serious sexual assault on a woman in broad daylight.
The incident happened in Stroud, Gloucestershire on Friday, near to Sainsbury's in the Dudbridge area.
Officers from Gloucestershire Police arrested the man on Saturday, and he has since been released on police bail.
The force has asked anyone who saw someone acting suspiciously in the area to contact them and have released a description of a possible suspect.
The sexual assault took place on the B4066 Dudbridge Road, close to the tunnel along the cycle path opposite Sainsbury's.
Police said the victim was "found in a distressed state by a member of public".
'Acting suspiciously'
A number of people have since reported seeing a man acting suspiciously in the area, they added.
He is described as being white, tall, of slim build with a large nose. He was wearing a dark hooded top and dark trousers.
Det Sgt Faye Satchwell-Bennett from the Rape and Serious Sexual Offences Unit said: "Please can I plead to the community to cast their minds back and recall seeing anyone matching the above description, particularly in and around the area in the few hours prior to the attack.
"Despite the arrest we are keen to gather more information and our investigation team continue to work on other lines of enquiry, including forensic enquires."
