Cost of living: Warning over taxi drivers adding extra charges to cover fuel costs
Taxi drivers should not charge passengers for extras such as entry to clean air zones, a council has warned.
Wiltshire Council said it had become aware of some drivers in the county increasing their fares and adding extras to meet their rising fuel costs.
The council said drivers found to be overcharging without a valid reason could have their licenses revoked.
Cabinet member for transport Dr Mark McLelland said the council was considering possible fare rises.
In a statement the council said Hackney carriages could only charge customers based on the official schedule of fares and tariffs published by the council, or a fee agreed in advance.
"No other charges, such as fuel surcharges or additional charges for clean air zone areas, can be added to the total, and drivers who are found to have overcharged could be reported to the licensing committee, which could revoke or suspend their licence," the statement added.
Dr McLelland said there was a consultation taking place about whether drivers should be allowed to raise their fares by 10% from 06:00 to 22:30.
He said: "We've had some reports of taxi drivers adding charges to the tariff as a way of meeting rising costs, and it's important for passengers to understand that they cannot do this.
"However, we do recognise the cost pressures faced by taxi drivers.
"Part of our business plan is to have vibrant, well-connected communities and growing economies, and a thriving public transport network is part of that.
"It's for this reason that we're listening to the views of hackney carriage licence holders here in Wiltshire, while also ensuring that taxi users are charged according to the law."
