Friends tried to save Cotswold Water park swimmer, inquest told
- Published
Friends and visitors dived into a lake in an attempt to save a 21-year-old from drowning, an inquest has heard.
Cory Nicholson, from Calne, died whilst swimming at Cotswold Water Park near Cirencester on 23 July in 2019.
His body was pulled from the water by emergency services at about 20:50 BST, seven hours after he went missing.
His friend Becky Chapman told the jury she tried to swim over to him to help when she realised he was in trouble and shouted for assistance.
Ms Chapman and Mr Nicholson were at a designated dog beach on the site where people were permitted to go into the water up to the waist, but not to swim.
She told the inquest in Gloucester that she did not see any warning signs and got into the water with one of her dogs.
"I shouted back to Cory and suggested that he join us. I told him he was a 'wuss' if he didn't," she said.
"I saw him swim out towards the island and I saw him wave at me."
She said she thought he was "indicating" for her to join him.
"It didn't look very far but I became tired as I swam out to him. I then realised he was in trouble.
"I called out for help and tried to hold him up. Cory kept going down under the water and I had to bring him up again."
Ms Chapman told the jury as she continued shouting for help she saw two men enter the water.
"At this stage Cory's eyes began to roll back. His lips were blue. Cory went under again I pulled him back up one more time, but I was now getting very tired and I couldn't pull him up again," she added.
Liam Plunkett was the first man to swim out to help before Water Park lifeguard David Sexton took part in the rescue, the inquest was told.
Agnes Baron who was visiting the park also raised the alarm with staff members.
The inquest continues.
