Ramarni Crosby trial stops after judge becomes unwell
The trial of eight youths accused of the murder of a 16-year-old has has stopped after the judge became unwell.
Ramarni Crosby died after suffering multiple stab wounds in December in Gloucester.
Dean Bradley Smith, 19, and seven teenagers who cannot be named for legal reasons, have been on trial at Bristol Crown Court since mid June.
But it was announced earlier that Mr Justice Knowles was unable to continue, so there will now be a retrial.
