Cory Nicholson: Cotswold Water Park swimmer's death ruled accidental
The death of a man who drowned at Cotswold Water Park has been ruled accidental by an inquest jury.
Cory Nicholson, 21, died in 2019 in a lake where visitors were only allowed to enter the water up to their waist.
Cotswold District Council said there was signage throughout the area advertising the swimming restrictions.
However, Mr Nicholson's family said had there been a sign warning of the dangers of swimming from the dog beach he would not have ventured out so far.
Both the rules and the signage has since changed.
The inquest heard that friends and visitors dived into the lake in an attempt to save Mr Nicholson from drowning on 23 July 2019.
The inquest previously heard from Mr Nicholson's friend Becky Chapman who said the pair had gone to the water park to paddleboard.
"I saw Cory swim out towards the island and he waved at me on the bank," Ms Chapman said.
"I started to swim out to him, it didn't look very far, but I became tired as I swam out to him.
"I then realised he was in trouble. I called out for help and tried to hold him up."
At the end of the two-day inquest, the coroner ruled there was no need for him to issue a Prevention of Future Deaths report because safety improvements had since been made.
The rules surrounding people entering the water up to their waist have been changed and the signage is now more prominent.
Roland Wooderson, the assistant coroner for Gloucestershire, concluded: "Mr Nicholson's sad death occurred a number of years ago, and since then there have been a number of changes made to the arrangements at the lake."
