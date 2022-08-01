Man left with broken jaw after assault in Gloucester car park
A man has been left with a broken jaw, broken cheekbone and missing teeth after being hit over the head in a car park.
The 58-year-old was attacked outside the All Nations Club on Chase Lane, in Gloucester, on Saturday between 23:00 and 23:30 BST.
Gloucestershire Police have spoken to a number of people in the area and reviewed CCTV.
It is asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident to come forward.
