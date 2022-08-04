Gloucester homes approved despite affordability concern
Plans to build 43 homes on a former industrial site have been approved.
Gloucester City Council signed off on the Matthew Homes Ltd development, despite concerns over a lack of affordable housing.
There was one objection to the proposals claiming the housing was "wholly incompatible" with industrial neighbours Avon Metals.
The development includes 13 homes and 30 flats on the former Contract Chemicals site off Bristol Road.
There will also be accommodation ranging from one to three bedrooms, as reported by the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS).
With no provision for open space on the site, the council had requested a £220,000 contribution to improve nearby open spaces.
However, after arguing that the cost would make the scheme unviable, the developer agreed to provide £27,000 towards affordable housing.
Councillor Joanne Brown failed to support the plans, saying that £27,000 in contributions would "do nothing to help" the requirement for affordable housing in the city.
She also said the homes would be "way too close" to commercial premises.
Noise expert Nigel Mann said industrial sound was minimal with local traffic causing the most noise.
Speaking at the planning committee on 2 August he said: "Both day time and night time noise levels will be acceptable and as such I suggest that the application is approved."
Councillor Howard Hyman said: "Although £27,000 doesn't seem a lot, when you take the whole report into consideration and all the conditions I don't think there are any real planning reasons to vote against the officer's recommendation."
The committee voted to approve the proposals by ten votes to one.
