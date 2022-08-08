Repair work begins on A40 Gloucestershire after landslide
Repair work has begun on a major road following a landslide in Longhope, Gloucestershire.
Drivers should allow extra time for their journeys as National Highways repairs the A40 near Glasshouse Lane.
The eastbound carriageway has been closed for assessment and work following a landslip in February 2021.
A National Highways project manager said the team was working to "minimise disruption and to ensure we complete within six months".
The £4m scheme involves rebuilding the embankment and carriageway.
Given the complexity of the job and the limited working area in the location, the A40 will be closed between Saunders Close and Sterrys Lane until February 2023.
Traffic will be diverted via the A4136 to Longhope and the B4224 to rejoin the A40.
HGVs and and through traffic will be diverted via the A417 to Bromsbarrow and the M50 to Ross-on-Wye.
National Highways project manager Adrian Simon said: "We've been communicating with local businesses, we appreciate the HGV diversion route will take a little longer but surrounding local roads are unsuitable.
"We're also working closely with residents to ensure access to property is maintained and the impact of noise, vibration and dust is kept to a minimum, and we thank all drivers in advance for their co-operation and patience."
