Gloucestershire fire service calls almost tripled during heatwave
- Published
Calls to Gloucestershire Fire and Rescue Service (GFRS) almost tripled during the first half of August, compared to the same period last year.
GFRS said it received 1,381 emergency calls between 1-15 August, compared to 497 in 2021, as the recent heatwave led to "unprecedented demand".
Crews were called to 163 fires - up from 19 during the same time last year.
Assistant chief fire officer, Jean Cole, said crews and officers had "worked tirelessly".
"Our fire control operators have handled a phenomenal number of calls in a calm and meticulous fashion.
"All our staff and volunteers have pulled together incredibly well, along with our support staff.
"Without them this response wouldn't have been possible," she added.
Many of the fires during the prolonged hot spell involved grassland, woodland, crops or agricultural machinery.
GFRS was also called to other incidents, including river rescues and road traffic collisions.
Councillor Dave Norman thanked firefighters, staff and volunteers for their "incredible hard work" during the "challenging" weather.
"There has been an exceptional number of incidents and calls, but they have risen to the demands posed by this heatwave to keep everyone safe and I would like to express my gratitude to them on behalf of everyone in Gloucestershire," he added.
